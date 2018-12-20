× New Trial for Oskaloosa Mom Convicted of Daughter’s 2014 Murder

MAHASKA COUNTY, Iowa – An Oskaloosa mom serving life in prison for the murder of her daughter will get a new trial after a district judge set aside the original conviction.

Alicia Ritenour was convicted in 2014 of first-degree murder and child endangerment resulting in death after her daughter Ava died of severe head trauma.

Last week, Judge Daniel Wilson determined that Ritenour had not been given a fair trial and that her defense attorney did not do enough to defend her in court. The judge also said a number of witnesses were not questioned fully about their involvement with Ava’s death.

Ritenour remains in custody with a $500,000 bond.

Further action in the case is expected within the next 35 days.