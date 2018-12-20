× North Dakota Woman Killed When SUV Hits Semi Head-On Near Pella

MARION COUNTY, Iowa – Authorities have released the name of a woman killed in a head-on wrong-way crash Wednesday night near Pella.

The Iowa State Patrol says the accident happened around 7:30 p.m. on Highway 163. Sixty-five-year-old Esther Hockett of Bowman, North Dakota was traveling east in the westbound lanes when she hit a semi head-on.

Hockett was ejected from the vehicle and pronounced dead at the scene.

The semi flipped onto its side and several of the cattle it was hauling got loose. Crews were able to round up most of them. Of the 75 cows that were being transported, seven were killed.

The highway was closed for several hours while the cows were rounded up and the crash scene was cleared.