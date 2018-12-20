× Plea Deal Reached for Adoptive Father of Murdered Perry Teen Sabrina Ray

DALLAS COUNTY, Iowa – A plea deal has been reached for one of the adoptive parents charged with murder in the 2017 death of 16-year-old Perry teen Sabrina Ray.

A hearing for Marc Ray on the plea has been scheduled for 1:00 p.m. Friday at the Dallas County Courthouse in Adel.

Marc Ray and Misty Ray are charged with murder in Sabrina’s death. They’re also face several charges of child endangerment and neglect or abandonment of a dependent person for alleged abuse against their other adopted children. In addition, Marc Ray is charged with sexual abuse for allegedly abusing one the children in the home.

Sabrina’s body was found in the family’s Perry home in May of 2017. She was just 56 pounds at the time she died.

Three other family members were charged in connection with abusing Sabrina. Two are already serving prison time and another remains in jail and was expected to testify during Marc and Misty Ray’s trials.

Details of the plea were not immediately available.