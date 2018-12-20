× Police: Des Moines Murder Suspect, Victim Identified

DES MOINES, Iowa – Police have made an arrest in the city’s 11th homicide of 2018.

Thirty-year-old Sean Michael Foster is charged with first degree murder in the death of 50-year-old Albert Barron III.

Officers were asked to perform a welfare check on a resident at 2454 Indianola Avenue Wednesday. When police arrived shortly after 4:00 p.m., they found evidence of a crime scene. While investigating, they located Barron’s body.

Police have not released how Foster and Barron knew each other or a possible motive for the murder.

They continue to investigate and gather evidence at the scene of the crime.