× Police: Homicide Investigation Underway; Man’s Body Found After Welfare Check

DES MOINES, Iowa – Police are investigating a homicide after a body was found following a welfare check Wednesday afternoon.

Officers were asked to perform a welfare check on a resident at 2454 Indianola Road. When police arrived shortly after 4:00 p.m. Wednesday, they found evidence of a crime scene. While investigating, they located the body of a deceased man.

Police have not released the man’s name or where the body was found.

Interviews are being done with potential witnesses and the scene is being processed by forensic investigators.

This is Des Moines’ 11th homicide of 2018.