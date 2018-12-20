‘Tasty Tacos’ Now Selling Bottled Hot Sauce

DES MOINES, Iowa — First it was the taco seasoning, now it’s the Holy Grail of the Tasty Tacos flavor empire — the hot sauce.

Tasty Tacos announced Thursday on its Facebook page that their hot sauce is now available to buy online and in store at Hy-Vee locations.

If only they could come up with a way for those amazing flour shell tacos to magically appear in our kitchen we’d never need to leave home.

Last week, the local restaurant chain announced its taco seasoning would be sold at Hy-Vee stores.

There are six Tasty Tacos locations in the Des Moines metro.