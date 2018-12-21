× $1 Million Bond Set for Des Moines Man Charged with Cousin’s Murder

DES MOINES, Iowa – A Des Moines man accused of stabbing his cousin to death made his first appearance before a judge Friday morning in Polk County Jail court.

Thirty-year-old Sean Foster is charged with first degree murder in the death of 50-year-old Albert Barron III.

During Friday’s hearing the judge imposed a $1 million cash only bond on the murder charge. Foster is also facing probation violations for previous convictions of assault, attempted burglary, and interference with official acts – and no bond is being offered on those violations.

A court appointed attorney will represent Foster.

Officers were called to the residence the cousins shared in the 2400 block of Indianola Avenue Wednesday afternoon when his employer reported he hadn’t been to work in a few days. Police found extensive blood evidence in the home and signs of a violent struggle.

“These two guys, they`re cousins. They both lived here together. That kind of puts a different layer to the story, you know Mr. Barron was stabbed so there`s always a little more of a personal attack there or a personal rage when we see people stabbed,” said Sgt. Paul Parizek with the Des Moines Police Department.

While investigators interviewed Foster at the police station, Barron’s body was found at the Indianola Avenue property. Foster was charged with the murder Thursday morning.

Foster will next be in court for an arraignment hearing on Dec. 31st.