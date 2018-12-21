× Armed Suspect Sought in Indianola Bank Robbery

INDIANOLA, Iowa – Police in Indianola are searching for a suspect who robbed a bank Thursday afternoon.

Officers were called to the City State Bank at 1510 N 1st Street a little before 2:00 p.m. on a report of a robbery. Witnesses said a black male displayed a handgun during the robbery and got way with an undetermined amount of cash.

The suspect was wearing a red hooded sweatshirt and jeans. He is believed to be 5’6” to 5’8” and 160-170 pounds. Police say the suspect was also wearing some sort of makeup in an attempt to disguise his appearance.

No one was hurt during the robbery.

If you have any information about the crime, contact Indianola Police at 515-961-9400.