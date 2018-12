× Cyclone Men Roll Past E. Illinois, Wigginton Reaches Double Figures in Return

AMES, Iowa — The Cyclone men finished the non-conference portion of their season undefeated (6-0) at home beating Eastern Illinois 101-53 Friday night. Marial Shayok scored 23 points leading the Cyclones in scoring. Lindell Wigginton added 15 points in his return after a strained foot kept him off the court since the first game of the season.