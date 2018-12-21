× Drake University Announces New Head Football Coach

DES MOINES, Iowa — Todd Stepsis will take over as the new Drake football head coach, announced director of athletics Brian Hardin on Friday, Dec. 21.

Stepsis, 41, was Drake’s defensive coordinator for the past five seasons. As a defensive coordinator, Stepsis coached 42 all-conference selections along with a nationally-ranked defense.

“Todd distinguished himself from an incredible applicant pool because of his familiarity with our program and the vision he shared for the future of Drake football,” Hardin said. “Todd has directed the best defense in our league for many years, but he has also consistently developed the young men in our program academically, socially, and mentally. Todd has been an excellent fit at Drake and I look forward to seeing the heights to which he will lead our program.”

“I cannot express how excited, appreciative and honored I am to be the next head football coach at Drake University,” Stepsis said. “I’ve been fortunate for 20 years to have a job that doesn’t feel like work and these past five years have taken my love of coaching football and mentoring young men to a whole new level. Our student-athletes, coaches and University are so special and I can’t wait to get back from break so we can get after it.”

This past season, Drake’s defense ranked ninth nationally in scoring defense (19.1 ppg), ninth in total defense (296.0 ypg), sixth in rushing defense (96.8 ypg), 10th in interceptions (17 INT), 10th in tackles for loss (8.1 TFL/g) and 15th in defensive touchdowns (3).

Stepsis takes over for previous head coach Rick Fox, who resigned on Dec. 10.