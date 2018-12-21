× Drivers Will Face Heightened Enforcement for Traffic Violations Over the Holiday

WEST DES MOINES, Iowa — Officers from the West Des Moines Police Department in conjunction with the Governor’s Traffic Safety Bureau will conduct high visibility traffic enforcement over the Christmas holiday from Dec. 22 to Dec. 25. It is being done in an effort to reduce traffic related injuries and deaths on Iowa roadways.

There will be heightened enforcement for all traffic violations. The main effort is to raise awareness for seatbelt use and to identify drivers who are under the influence of drugs or alcohol.

Authorities want to remind drivers to obey the speed limit, avoid distractions such as cell phones, wear seatbelts, properly secure children and never drive drunk or high.

According to the Iowa Department of Transportation, there have been 326 traffic deaths on Iowa roadways in 2018.