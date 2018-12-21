East High Students Organize Toy Donation to Blank Children’s Hospital

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DES MOINES, Iowa -- A group of Des Moines East High School students brought some holiday cheer to kids spending the holidays at Blank Children's Hospital.

The cheerleading squad and football team delivered dozens of toys to the hospital Friday morning. The project was organized by senior Corey Mills who got sponsors and school administrators on board. Mills hopes this shows everyone what these kids have to go through.

"We're lucky. We get to walk through the hallway and go through the school all day and interact with people. These kids do not and that's what some people don't understand is what they actually go through. These kids are fighting and its in our hearts to make sure they keep fighting and put a smile on their face everyday,” said Mills.

Mills hopes underclassmen step up to continue service projects like this next year.