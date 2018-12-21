× Father Pleads Guilty to Charges in Adoptive Daughter’s Death

PERRY, Iowa — Marc Ray, the adoptive parent who was charged with murder in the 2017 death of 16-year-old Perry teen Sabrina Ray, pleaded guilty to four felony charges in court on Friday. In the plea hearing, Marc Ray was charged with Child Endangerment Resulting in Death and three counts of Kidnapping in the Third Degree.

Sentencing will take place Jan. 11.

Prior to the hearing, Marc Ray and Misty Ray were charged with murder in Sabrina’s death. They also faced several charges of child endangerment and neglect or abandonment of a dependent person for alleged abuse against their other adopted children. In addition, Marc Ray was charged with sexual abuse for allegedly abusing one of the children in the home.

Sabrina’s body was found in the family’s Perry home in May of 2017. She was just 56 pounds at the time she died.

Three other family members were charged in connection with abusing Sabrina. Two are already serving prison time and another remains in jail and was expected to testify during Marc and Misty Ray’s trials.