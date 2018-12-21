Government Shutdown Top of Mind at Democratic Holiday Party

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DES MOINES, Iowa-- Not all members of Congress are working to avoid a government shutdown.

Some spent Thursday evening at a Democratic celebration in the Des Moines metro.

Also among the group were Iowa's new incoming representatives.

Both Abby Finkenauer and Cindy Axne were there, seemingly in good spirits.

Axne says there is a lot to get done before heading to D.C., but the government shutdown was top of mind.

"We want to make sure those who are employed by the federal government are going to have a paycheck as well it’s really important we keep the government functioning for our democracy," U.S. House of Representatives elect Cindy Axne said.

Iowa programs like Women Infant Children (WIC) rely on federal money to run. WIC says in the event of a shutdown it would have to dip into reserve money.

The government shut down back in 2013 for 16 days. That cost the nation $1.5 billion a day for things like government employee furloughs.

Future Democratic candidates for president we spoke to say that money is better spent elsewhere.

Iowa Democratic leaders hope lawmakers can come to an agreement, and support an extension to fund the government after the holidays.