DES MOINES, Iowa -- The 16th-ranked Iowa women's basketball team held off Drake 91-82. The Hawkeyes go undefeated against in-state opponents this season. Iowa was led by Megan Gustafson who scored 19 of her 44 points in the final quarter to seal the victory. She added 14 boards to record her 10th double-double of the season. She is now nine points away from surpassing Ally Disterhoft's all-time career scoring mark set back in 2012. Becca Hittner led the Bulldogs with 32 points in the loss.
Hawkeyes, Gustafson Power Past Drake Women 91-82
