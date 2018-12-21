× Iowa Tied For the Lowest Unemployment Rate in the Nation

IOWA — Iowa and Hawaii are now tied for having the lowest unemployment rate in the country. Iowa’s unemployment rate in November remained at 2.4 percent, according to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics.

This is not the first time Iowa has shared the lowest unemployment rate in the nation. In March 2000, the state was tied with South Dakota and Virginia at 2.4 percent.

“This is exciting news to receive as we start to celebrate the holiday season,” Gov. Kim Reynolds said. “More Iowans than ever are working, and that is a reflection of the great job opportunities available in our state. These new unemployment numbers are proof that the hard work we are doing to grow our economy and our skilled workforce – efforts like Future Ready Iowa, Home Base Iowa and Registered Apprenticeship – are paying off.”

An additional 1,900 Iowans entered the workforce in November, according to information released by the Iowa Workforce Development. The total number of employed Iowans is now 1,648,900. This is the most in state history. The number of unemployed Iowans decreased to 40,600.

Iowa’s unemployment rate was at 2.9 percent a year ago.