× Judge to Rule on Uncounted Votes in Iowa House District 55 Race

WINNESHIEK COUNTY, Iowa — The judge presiding over a disputed election in Winneshiek County is expected to issue a ruling soon after a court hearing Thursday.

Democrat Kayla Koether sued to force the addition of 29 uncounted ballots. The ballots for House District 55 were received by the election deadline but were set aside because they didn’t contain a postmark.

Koether lost to Republican Michael Bergan by nine votes but thinks the uncounted ballots could change the outcome.

The Iowa Secretary of State has already certified Bergan as the winner.