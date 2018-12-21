The 4th-ranked Southeast Polk girls put together a strong second half to beat No. 5 Waukee 74-41 on the road. The North boys had no problem as visitors either, beating Hoover 77-60.
LOCAL SPORTS: North Boys Defeat Hoover, SEP Girls Take down Waukee
-
SE Polk Rams the Pre-Season Number 1 in Girls Basketball
-
Johnston Girls Top Dowling, Waukee Boys Edge Valley
-
Football Friday Highlights, Interviews, and Scores, Including a Big Win for Bondurant-Farrar
-
16-Seed Southeast Polk Downs Top-Seed Centennial
-
Snow Storm Underway in Southern Iowa
-
-
Hoover-North Football Game Cut Short by Gunfire Will Be Completed
-
Tim Sindt and Mattison Plummer Win 4A Cross Country Districts
-
New Mobile Food Pantries Added to Feed Hungry Polk County Residents
-
Football Friday: More Highlights from Central Iowa Games
-
Des Moines Police May Have Saved Lives With Gut Feeling at Hoover Football Game
-
-
Final Score of High School Game Halted by Gunfire Tells New Story of Closure
-
Audit Report Questions $130,000 in Spending by Waukee Schools
-
People Take the Plunge to Help Special Olympics Athletes