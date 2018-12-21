Red Oak’s Ernie Smith Turns 101- Goes For Airplane Flight

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RED OAK, Iowa- Friday December 21, is Ernie Smith’s 101st birthday. How did he celebrate, why flying an airplane of course!

In 2017 Ernie was named as the official Oldest Active Pilot in the World, by the Guinness Book of World Records. That was until he suffered a minor stroke, and could no longer pass the medical exam to be certified to fly.

Ernie’s friend and instructor pilot Norm Yeager gave Ernie a ride to the airport. Ernie used his walker to get to the plane, and climb inside. From there on, instructor Norm watched, while Ernie started the plane, taxied out, took off where he flew around the pattern, and retired for a flawless landing.

“Three miles west of the field, ceilings dropped to the ground,” said Smith. “I went around the pattern at 400 feet but as I turn to the left to get in there I had to dive, as the clouds went all the way to the ground.”

For this flight on his 101st birthday, if was no joyride. Ernie piloted the aircraft all the way.

“He taxied out on the pre-takeoff check, took of,f stayed in the traffic pattern and landed, taxied in and shut down,” said Norm Yeager who himself is in his 80’s, but is recognized as an outstanding instructor pilot. He’s helped Ernie for years.

Ernie has come out to fly with someone just about every week. AS to a flight on his birthday, even though if was short he wanted it to be good.

“Suppose and this is my last flight I’m going to try to make it a good one,” said Smith.

Later on in the day Smith’s friends from all over planned to gather at the airport to honor Smith on Birthday number 101.

“Got a bunch of cupcakes yesterday from a lady and they all had 101 on them,” said Smith.