× Des Moines Fire Department Sets New Service Record

DES MOINES, Iowa — The Des Moines Fire Department has set a new record.

In 2018, the department has responded to nearly 25,600 calls for service, according to the City of Des Moines Public Information Office.

The 25,597 calls are a 5 percent increase from 2017.

The department is expecting to reach 26,000 calls before 2019.