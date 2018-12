× Des Moines Police Looking for Suspects in Drive-By Shooting Saturday Morning

DES MOINES, Iowa — Des Moines police are looking for suspects involved in a drive-by shooting that happened early Saturday morning.

It happened shortly before 2:30 a.m. at 1250 Ure Street on the east side of Des Moines.

According to police, a suspect fired two rounds from a shotgun into a parked car. No one was injured. Shell casings were found at the scene.

So far, no arrests have been made.