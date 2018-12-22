Local Church Gives Away 325 Meals For the Holiday

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DES MOINES, Iowa -- A local church is making sure those who live in the neighborhood do not go hungry.

Christ Apostolic Temple in Des Moines held a holiday food box giveaway Saturday morning. The boxes were filled with dry goods and pantry essentials. This the first time the church has hosted the event. Organizers say the giveaway meant just as much to them as those on the receiving end.

"We know a lot of people are in need particularly at this time of year, so we just wanted to extend our love through giving. [It's] love in action. [We are] not just talking love but showing love," said Beleta Butts, director of community outreach services for Christ Apostolic Temple.

In total, the church gave away 325 meals.