Man Serving Life Sentence For Murdering 4-Month-Old Daughter Dies in Apparent Suicide

IOWA CITY, Iowa -- Ryan Trowbridge was pronounced dead due to apparent suicide at 2:17 p.m. Saturday. Trowbridge was 28 years old at the time of his death.

Trowbridge was serving a life sentence after being convicted of first-degree murder in the death of his infant daughter. He had been incarcerated since December 2012.

In October 2012, Trowbridge was convicted of first-degree murder and child endangerment resulting in death. Experts testified his 4-month-old daughter Rylee died of abusive head trauma in February 2010, one-day after Trowbridge called 911 claiming his daughter’s head had become stuck facedown in between the mattress and the headboard.

An autopsy will be conducted, and the Iowa Department of Corrections will investigate the suicide.