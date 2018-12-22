× Police Identify Knoxville Man Killed in Apparent Stabbing

KNOXVILLE, Iowa — The Knoxville Police Department and the Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation are investigating the apparent stabbing death of 46-year-old Monte C. Brown.

The incident happened at the 100 block of South Second Street shortly before 9 p.m. Friday.

Police say they were called to the a home on reports of a domestic assault.

When police arrived, they found Brown had been stabbed. Officers began treating Brown and called for paramedics to enter. He was later transported to the Knoxville Hospital where he died.

Police are awaiting results from an autopsy. They say one person of interest has been interviewed but no arrest has been made.