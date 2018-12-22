Wreaths Across America Delivered to Boone

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BOONE, Iowa -- An Iowa woman just received hundreds of Christmas wreaths Thursday, that she and other volunteers will be laying on veterans graves in Boone.

It all started with one small cemetery and a passion for honoring veterans.

“This year we will be able to place approximately 192 wreaths at Linwood Park Cemetery and the three other cemeteries, between the three, there's about 97,” Richelle Bergeson said.

Bergeson runs a small Wreaths Across America chapter in Boone, Iowa and just received a delivery all the way from Maine from a veteran himself.

“I’m thankful that my company is willing to do this and you know that they are really strong for their veterans. I am just so happy that people are starting to realize what the vets are going through and what they need and we need to show that appreciation,” Fremont Contract Carrier Truck Driver and Veteran R.L. Jensen said.

An appreciation that Bergeson hopes to extend even further in the coming years.

“My goal is to eventually add every cemetery in Boone County. I believe there are 97 cemeteries. Some of those are on private land, but it's just my goal and it’s something I can do to help our veterans,” Bergeson said.

Richelle said this cause is dear to her heart because she comes from a family full of veterans.

“We are not there to decorate headstones, we are there to remember their lives, not their death. In doing this we are showing the community and teaching our children the value of freedom. It’s important to let our veterans know that their sacrifices are not made in vain,” Bergeson said.

Bergeson said volunteers are welcome and encouraged at the wreath laying on Saturday at Linwood Park Cemetery at 11 a.m.