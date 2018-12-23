× Charges Dismissed in Case of Former Iowa Libertarian Candidate Accused of Harassing Woman

DES MOINES, Iowa — Charges have been dismissed in the case of a former Iowa Libertarian candidate accused of harassing a woman.

39-year-old Chad Brewbaker of Clive was charged with third-degree harassment back in August, after police say he failed to honor a cease and desist order by contacting Julia Ofenbakh.

An Iowa fifth circuit judged dismissed those charges on Dec. 19.

Back in 2010, during his graduate studies, Brewbaker was given a one-year suspension at Iowa State University for another harassment case.

Brewbaker formerly ran for the Iowa House of Representatives District 43 seat in 2018.