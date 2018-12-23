× Des Moines Man Accused of Torturing and Killing Family Dog

DES MOINES, Iowa — A Des Moines man behind bars is accused of torturing and killing his family dog.

33-year-old Martell Holloway Simpson was arrested Sunday morning. He faces charges of animal torture and is being held in the Polk County jail.

Police responded to a home at 1938 East Bell around 1 a.m., after neighbors reported hearing a dog yelping in pain. When police arrived on scene, no one was home, but they saw something suspicious by looking through a window.

“They looked through the window and see what they think is a body under some plastic and a large pool of blood on the floor. They found an unlocked door and made entry into the home and what they discovered was a large breed dog inside a trash bag with stab wounds,” said Des Moines Police Sgt. Paul Parizek.

The dog did not survive. Police found Simpson a short time later. They say he was covered in the animal’s blood.