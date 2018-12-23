× Des Moines Man Dead After Leading Police on Car Chase

DES MOINES, Iowa — A man is dead after police say he stole a car and led officers on a chase.

It happened just before 3:30 a.m. Sunday morning. Des Moines police say an officer spotted a stolen Chevrolet near SW 9th Street on Watrous Avenue.

The officer attempted to stop the vehicle, but the driver took off. That started a short chase until the officer lost sight of the vehicle. Just a few minutes later, police received a report that the stolen car had crashed near SE 1st Court and Porter Avenue. The driver, who police identified as 24-year-old Henry Dameron of Des Moines, was take to the hospital where he later died from serious injuries sustained in the crash.