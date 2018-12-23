× Gov. Reynolds Announces $1.3 Million in Broadband Grant Funding

DES MOINES, Iowa — Gov. Kim Reynolds announced Friday that $1.3 million in broadband grant funding is available. The purpose of the grants is to improve broadband access for Iowans and to eliminate underserved (targeted service areas) areas across the state.

The grant program allows for communication service providers, including telecommunication companies, cities and towns, to apply for up to 15 percent of their broadband project costs in these targeted service areas.

“This is another step we are taking to provide access to residents, not only to internet connectivity, but also to opportunities in education, healthcare, employment and business,” Gov. Reynolds said. “I appreciate the efforts by OCIO to advocate for the grant funding and the legislature’s significant budgetary boost to improving connectivity for Iowa residents and businesses.”

To find out the areas that are eligible for grant funds, citizens and service providers can check the targeted services area map. To find this, go to https://ocio.iowa.gov/broadband and click “Open Map in New Window.”

Prospective applicants can submit formal questions to the Office of the Chief Information Officer at ociogrants@iowa.gov by Jan. 11, 2018.

Applications may be submitted online beginning Feb. 18, 2019. The deadline to submit is March 15, 2019.

More information about the grant process for this funding opportunity is available on the OCIO website at https://ocio.iowa.gov/broadband-grants.