Hope Ministries Seeking Food Donations to Serve 2,500 Meals on Christmas Day

DES MOINES, Iowa — Hope Ministries says in order for it to pull off its massive holiday meal, it needs donations.

The organization is gearing up to serve more than 2,500 meals to those in need on Christmas day.

It is asking for donations of several types of meat such as boneless ham and pork loin, dairy products, dinner rolls and canned vegetables.

Hope Ministries will be accepting food donations on Monday between 9 a.m. and 1 p.m.

For more information you can visit their website at https://www.hopeiowa.org/