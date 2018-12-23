Insiders December 23, 2018: Iowa’s Speaker of the House Talks Upcoming Legislative Session, Author Dianne Bystrom Discusses New Books and Women in Politics

DES MOINES, Iowa — Linda Upmeyer, Iowa’s Speaker of the House, joins the show to discuss the upcoming legislative session and some of the issues that will be addressed.

Dianne Bystrom recently retired as director of the Carrie Chapman Catt Center for Women and Politics at Iowa State University. She has authored two books providing up-to-date encyclopedia coverage of women's progress and involvement in the American political system.

David Axelrod, a former top strategist to Barack Obama, is a distinguished fellow at the University of Chicago’s Institute of Politics. The university brings in a rotating slate of visiting fellows to teach students about politics, and two former Iowa state party chairs will join to help.

A tweet showed how Senator Chuck Grassley likes to enjoy watching his Northern Iowa Panthers play basketball.

Speaker Upmeyer returns for the Quick 6.