A B&B Grocery Employee Recounts Moments After SUV Crash Into Store

DES MOINES, Iowa -- Des Moines police were on the scene where an SUV crashed into B&B Grocery, Meat and Deli in Des Moines around 2 p.m. Monday.

The grocery has been open since 1922, and it is located on the south side of Des Moines at the 2000 block of SE 6th Street.

People inside the business at the time were not injured.

“We were all just in the back, and we kind of just froze for a second and was like, 'what the heck just happened,'” Allison Rodish said.

Des Moines police say the driver may have suffered a medical emergency. There were two people inside the red Durango when it crashed.

The driver was treated on scene with minor injuries. He declined being transported to the hospital.

“That's the biggest thing, we got insurance. Accidents happen. Nobody was hurt and that's all we can go through,” owner Joe Brooks said.

The grocery will stay closed until further notice.