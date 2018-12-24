× Man Arrested in Ankeny After Short Standoff With Police

ANKENY, Iowa — A man is in jail Monday after police say he fired a gun during a domestic dispute.

The Polk County Sheriff’s Office says a female victim walked into their headquarters and reported a domestic situation just before 10 a.m. Monday.

She said her boyfriend, later identified as Billy Pfeifer, fired off a gun and wouldn’t let her leave the house during a fight.

When police arrived at a home on 8846 Northwest 16th Street in Ankeny to talk to Pfiefer, they say they heard gunshots. They created a perimeter around the area and arrested him after a short standoff.

He is charged with domestic assault with a weapon and false imprisonment.