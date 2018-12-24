× Flu Activity Picking Up Around the U.S.

When visiting with family and friends this week, the goal is to spread holiday cheer, not germs.

Flu activity is starting to pick up across much of the country. The Centers For Disease Control and Prevention says the flu is now widespread in six states: Alabama, California, Delaware, Georgia, Massachusetts and New York.

There are signs many areas of the southwest and mid-Atlantic are not far behind.

Doctors say the best way to protect yourself from the flu is by getting the flu shot. Also, wash your hands often. Experts recommend a full 20 seconds of lathering up.