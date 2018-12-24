× List of Open Restaurants on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day

IOWA — Eating out on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day can be difficult, as a lot of places are closed for the holiday.

However, if you didn’t get your grocery shopping done, or if you just don’t want to cook, here are a few of the available options, according to Time magazine.

Some restaurants may have adjusted hours for Christmas Eve and Christmas Day, so be sure to check the hours for your local location. Also, some restaurants are franchised owned businesses, so check local restaurants for hours on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day.

Restaurants open on Christmas Eve: Chick-Fil-A, Arby’s Cracker Barrel, Applebee’s, Olive Garden, Chili’s, Panera Bread, Red Lobster, IHOP, Denny’s, Outback Steakhouse, Bonefish Grill, Fleming’s Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar, Chipotle, Buffalo Wild Wings, Cheesecake Factory, P.F. Chang’s, McDonald’s Wendy’s, Sonic, Starbucks, Subway, Burger King, Taco Bell, Dunkin’ Donuts, KFC, Domino’s, Dairy Queen, Panda Express

Restaurants open on Christmas Day: Applebee’s, Red Lobster, IHOP, Denny’s, Fleming’s Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar, Buffalo Wild Wings, Cheesecake Factory, P.F. Chang’s, McDonald’s Wendy’s, Sonic, Starbucks, Subway, Burger King, Taco Bell, Dunkin’ Donuts, KFC, Domino’s, Dairy Queen, Panda Express