Local Organization Needs the Community’s Help with Massive Free Meal

DES MOINES, Iowa -- Hope Ministries is asking for the public’s help Monday morning as they prepare to serve a free Christmas meal. The organization is gearing up to serve more than 2,500 meals on Christmas day from noon to 1 P.M. to those in need.

Monday morning, they are asking for donations of several types of meat like boneless ham and pork loin, dairy products, dinner rolls and canned fruits and vegetables. Organizers said this decade long tradition of providing free Christmas meals, adds another perspective to the holiday.

“We want it to be a place where people feel loved, where people feel acknowledged and accepted and some of the people that we serve aren’t used to people even looking at them, or saying hello to them or asking their name so it’s simple things like that and we’re so blessed to have wonderful volunteers who help us on the holiday and that’s something we always stress and they do a great job of it. It’s more than just a meal, we want to touch people,” Hope Ministries Director of Development and Community Relations Kathy Coady said.

This year they spent three thousand dollars on hams for the Christmas meal, so they are hoping, with the community’s help, to stock up because they serve 500 free meals each and every day.

“We do see huge need in the community for free meals and actually we’ve seen our numbers grow quite a bit in 2018. So, there are lots of people struggling to make ends meet and we are blessed because of the community support, we can offer these free meals, breakfast, lunch and dinner to anybody who comes through our doors,” Coady said.

Hope Ministries will be accepting food donations Monday between 9 A.M. and 1 P.M.

If you are unable to donate you can still help through December 25th by purchasing a meal by adding $1.85 to your bill at Hy-Vee or online at hopeiowa.org.