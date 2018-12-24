× SUV Crashes Into Des Moines Neighborhood Grocery

DES MOINES, Iowa — Des Moines police are on the scene where an SUV crashed into B&B Grocery, Meat and Deli in Des Moines around 2 p.m. Monday.

The grocery is located on the south side of Des Moines at the 2000 block of SE 6th Street.

Des Moines police are investigating what caused the accident. It is unknown at this time if anyone is injured or how this will impact the business.

According to the business’s website, it has been family owned and operated since it first opened in 1922.