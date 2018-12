Please enable Javascript to watch this video

TAMA COUNTY, Iowa -- One woman is dead after a deer crashed through the windshield of the car she was riding in.

It happened Sunday evening along U.S. Highway 30, just six miles east of Tama.

The Iowa State Patrol crash report says 24-year-old Amy Smith of West Des Moines and her passenger, 57-year-old Donna Smith of Walford, were headed east when their vehicle hit a deer. The deer went through the windshield killing Donna Smith. Amy Smith was not hurt.

The accident remains under investigation.