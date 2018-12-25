Linn’s Supermarket Packed With Last-Minute Shoppers

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DES MOINES, Iowa -- Linn's Supermarket, a popular north Des Moines establishment, was packed with last-minute grocery shoppers scrambling to cross items off their holiday dinner list.

“All our family is starting to come over and we forgot a couple things. I've got to get a couple things so everyone is happy and the food is good," Des Moines resident Dillon Shepard said.

Shepard has lived near Linn's Supermarket for 20 years. Every year, he turns to his neighborhood market for his favorite Christmas dinner staples.

“We are shopping for some pop and for some stuff we have been missing for Christmas dinner. We are cooking some ham and some stuffing to go with it," Shepard said.

Shepard wasn’t alone. People were coming and going picking up last-minute items to complete their holiday dinner.

The owner of Linn's Supermarket is glad his customers can depend on him.

“We help the community. I am open every year," owner Chander Kalra said.