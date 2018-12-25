Millennials are Reviving the ‘Real’ Christmas Tree Industry, Report Shows

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

A new report shows millennials are reviving the "real" Christmas tree industry.

According to Square, Inc., a financial services and mobile payment company, sales for live trees are up 10 percent from 2017. The figure is based on more than 1,000 Christmas tree sellers using the company's payment software.

The same report also found prices for live trees went up 17 percent in the past two years.

Meanwhile, more than 95 million U.S. households are expected to put up Christmas trees this year, according to a new survey from the American Christmas Tree Association.

The survey also found 82 percent of the Christmas trees displayed will be artificial and nearly 18 percent will be real trees. Artificial trees are still the most popular, but the trend of millennials ditching artificial trees is giving Christmas tree farmers plenty of holiday cheer.