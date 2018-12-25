× Police Looking For Escaped Work Release Inmate

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa — Police are asking for any information in locating an inmate who failed to report back from his work release program.

Darius Elember Davison was convicted of intimidation with a dangerous weapon and carrying weapons in Johnson County. He failed to report back to the Larry A. Nelson Residential Center located in Cedar Rapids on the night of Dec. 21.

Davison is a 22-year-old black male, around 5 feet 8 inches tall and weighs 167 pounds.

Anyone with information on Davison`s whereabouts should contact local police.