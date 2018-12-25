× Southside Des Moines Convenience Store Robbed Tuesday Morning

DES MOINES, Iowa — Des Moines investigators continue their search for a man who robbed a southside convenience store Tuesday morning.

Shortly before 11 a.m., a man looking for a quick cash grab robbed the Git-N-Go convenience store located at 1307 Army Post Road in Des Moines.

Authorities say the suspect was reported to have shown a handgun, demanded the clerk hand over money, then demanded she open the safe. The clerk handed over the money and the suspect apologized for robbing her on Christmas. In addition to cash, the suspect took the clerk’s cell phone.

The Pleasant Hill Police Department provided a K-9 unit, but the suspect has not been located yet.

The robbery remains under investigation.