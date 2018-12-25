× Two Vehicle Accident Involving Ambulance Sends Four People to Hospital

DES MOINES, Iowa — An early morning two vehicle accident involving an ambulance sent four people to the hospital.

Around 5:30 a.m. Tuesday, Des Moines Fire Department officials report a two vehicle accident involving a rescue unit at 6th and Franklin Street in Des Moines.

The accident caused the ambulance to roll over on its side. The ambulance was reported to be carrying a patient, two medics and the driver inside. All four were transported to a local hospital with minor injuries.

The crash remains under investigation.