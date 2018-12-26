× Des Moines breweries raise money for Victims Of Deadliest California Wild Fire

DES MOINES, Iowa– Some Metro beer drinkers are enjoying a familiar flavor for a good cause.

Wednesday, Confluence Brewing Company tapped the first of nine kegs of the Resilience Indian Pale Ale (IPA).

It’s all part of a nationwide fundraiser by Sierra Nevada where all the proceeds go to help victims of the California wild fires.

The holidays are a lot merrier for Roger Burtraw from Johnston, knowing he is helping victims recover from the Camp Fire; the deadliest California wild-fire to date.

“It’s one of the things you hope the public and business can kind of rally around those people who have had an unfortunate situation with the wild fires,” Roger Burtraw said,

Last month, 1,500 miles away from Iowa, The Camp fire killed 88 people and destroyed more than 1,300 homes.

Sierra Nevada Brewing Company is headquartered in Northern California.

“Certainly, they had a lot of local businesses people they knew possibly even employees who were affected by this,” Burtraw said.

So, Sierra Nevada started a Camp Fire relief fund to help its neighbors rebuild.

“We want to help the people who some of their employees were devastated by this wild fire that swept through the Sierra Nevada’s, so they put this call out to all these breweries asking who wants to help,” owner of Confluence John Martin said.

Confluence made enough of the IPA beer to fill more than 2,000 pints and the owner estimates that will generate more than $10,000.

All the money will go to The Camp Fire relief fund.

Confluence can’t say how long it’ll take to go through all the beer, but it is on a list of a handful of other metro breweries who are participating in the fundraiser, Peace Tree has gone through two of their 16 kegs,

All the 1,000 breweries participating in the fundraiser used the same recipe.

The beers official name is the Resilience Butte County Proud IPA.