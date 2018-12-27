Cactus Themed Workshops at the Botanical Garden

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DES MOINES, Iowa -- If you are looking for a way to keep the family entertained this winter break the Greater Des Moines Botanical Garden has several winter workshops this weekend, and they are all cactus themed!

There are two workshops per day at 10:30 A.M. - 11:45 A.M. and 2 P.M. - 3:15 P.M.

Thursday December 27th :

Sand Art Terreriums - Mix up the standard terrarium look by using layers of colorful sand and air plants to create a stunning new art piece to take home.

Friday December 28th:

Succulent Dish Gardens - Explore desert ecosystems and succulents and then design and plant your own desktop desert.

Saturday December 29th:

Cooking with Cacti - Have a curious budding chef at home? Learn how to prepare and incorporate these prickly plants into several tasty dishes.

Each workshop is $20 for Botanical Garden members and $25 for non-members but it includes an adult and one child. Each additional child is $15.

You can sign up at dmbotanicalgarden.com/families.