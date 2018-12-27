Campbell and Leach Ready for Showdown at the Alamo

SAN ANTONIO - Iowa State is set to take on Washington State in the Alamo Bowl. Thursday the coaches met for a press conference. Matt Campbell is all business, Mike Leach loves the state of Iowa.
