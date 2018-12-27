Hawkeyes Having Fun in Tampa

TAMPA - The Hawkeyes are busy preparing for the Outback Bowl, but also taking some time to have some fun.  Thursday night they went to the Tampa Bay Lightning hockey game.  At the first intermission Nate Stanley, TJ Hockenson, and Amani Hooker took part in some on-ice fun.