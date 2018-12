Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SAN ANTONIO - Brock Purdy burst on to the Big 12 football scene this year in a big way. Purdy completely changed the Cyclone offense going 7-1 as a starter.

ISU started the year 1-3, but finished 8-4 and in the Alamo Bowl. Brock's parents Shawn and Carrie can't say enough good things about Iowa State, the fans, Ames, etc. They also can't believe everything that has happened to their son this year.

Keith Murphy caught up with them in San Antonio.