Chaotic Incident Beginning With Gun Violence Led to Serious Rollover Car Crash

DES MOINES, Iowa -- Des Moines police are still trying to piece together exactly what unfolded Thursday night in the Drake neighborhood after a chaotic turn of events that began with gun violence ended with a serious rollover car crash.

Des Moines police say it was a domestic dispute that started the incident.

At 11:14 p.m. Thursday, officers responded to a report of a shooting at 1132 23rd Street. Police say it was a child custody dispute that escalated into gunfire. A teenager who was not involved was struck in the leg and suffered a minor injury. Then two cars showed up in what police describe as a road rage situation. The cars turned onto University Avenue from 25th Street at a high rate of speed, and as an officer approached, one of the cars forced the other to the side of the road.

“He turns on his lights, approaches them and the car that had actually been forced into the curb takes off, so he goes after them. There is a short pursuit, during which there`s a handgun tossed out the window of that car. They finally give up [and] just pull over in the 3100 block of Cottage Grove. We recovered the gun and it`s stolen," said Des Moines Police Sgt. Paul Parizek.

The Des Moines Police Department's traffic unit has charged the female driver of one of the cars, 18-year-old Aleah Johnson, with failure to yield to an emergency vehicle, four counts of failure to obey a traffic control device, and failure to maintain control, and no insurance.

The passenger, 19-year-old Devon Williams, has been charged with possession of a controlled substance - marijuana, and trafficking stolen weapons.

The other vehicle crashed in the 1000 block of 29th Street. The adult female driver received minor injuries. An adult male passenger was ejected from the vehicle. He is hospitalized in critical condition. In addition to the injuries he received in the crash, he was found to have a gunshot wound to the leg.

Police say all of these incidents are connected to the initial domestic dispute at 1132 23rd Street.