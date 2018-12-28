Des Moines Police Conducting Double Homicide Investigation

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DES MOINES, Iowa -- Des Moines Police Department detectives are investigating the deaths of an adult male and adult female found within a Des Moines residence. Police say these deaths are being investigated as homicides.

At approximately 3:41 p.m. Friday, Des Moines Police Department patrol officers and the Des Moines Fire Department responded to the 3900 block of E. 26th Street to investigate a report of an assault. Officers arrived and found an adult male and adult female deceased.

Des Moines Police Department detectives are interviewing witnesses and investigating leads. The Des Moines Police Department Crime Scene Investigation Unit is processing the scene for evidence. So far, no charges have been filed.

Police say they do not believe anyone in the neighborhood is in danger.